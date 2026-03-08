Justin Brazeau Injury: Will be held out Sunday
Brazeau (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Sunday against the Bruins, the Penguins announced.
Brazeau played a full compliment of ice time in Saturday's game against the Flyers, but he won't be able to suit up on the second of the back-to-back due to an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 48 games on the season. He's the third Penguins regular forward to hit the shelf, joining Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Brazeau See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 197 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week121 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week124 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star126 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27132 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Brazeau See More