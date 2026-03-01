Justin Brazeau headshot

Justin Brazeau News: Adds two points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Brazeau tallied a goal, supplied an assist and recorded two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.

Brazeau picked up his first two points since the Olympic break when he picked up a secondary helper on Pittsburgh's second goal before scoring the team's fifth and final goal of Sunday's contest. With the pair of points, the 28-year-old winger now has 16 goals, 13 assists, 82 shots on goal, 56 hits and 31 blocked shots across 45 appearances this season. He has nine points over his last 14 games and is on pace to reach the 35-point mark for the first time in his three-year career. If he can string together a few more solid performances, he'll have solid streaming value in various fantasy formats.

Justin Brazeau
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Brazeau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Brazeau See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
90 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
114 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
117 days ago
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star
NHL
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star
Author Image
Michael Finewax
119 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27
Author Image
Corey Abbott
125 days ago