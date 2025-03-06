Justin Brazeau News: Depth forward heading west
Brazeau was traded to the Wild from the Bruins on Thursday in exchange for Jakub Lauko, Marat Khusnutdinov and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.
Brazeau is a 27-year-old forward who just made his NHL debut last season. Over 76 appearances with the Bruins, he's earned 27 points and 132 hits, offering a bit of grit and a willingness to go to the tough areas of the ice to make noise. Brazeau likely figures to be a bottom-six forward for the Wild, though his scoring output and ice time are unlikely to change much from one team to another.
