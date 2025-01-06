Justin Brazeau News: Finds twine Sunday

Brazeau scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders. He also took two shots on goal and recorded three hits.

Brazeau found the back of the net midway through the second period, and the 26-year-old winger extended his solid run of play in recent weeks. He's scored four goals over his last seven outings, with one of those tallies coming on the power play. He's up to 10 goals and 18 points across 40 games so far, surpassing the numbers he posted last season by a wide margin.