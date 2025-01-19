Justin Brazeau News: Posts assist Saturday

Brazeau notched an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

Brazeau continues to offer a bit of depth scoring in a bottom-six role. He has four goals and two assists over his last 12 appearances, adding 16 shots on net, 12 PIM and 23 hits in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 20 points, 65 shots, 73 hits and a minus-3 rating through 45 appearances. Brazeau's fantasy value is evident in deeper formats where a little physicality is rewarded.