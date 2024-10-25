Justin Brazeau News: Pots first goal of season

Brazeau scored a power-play goal. his first tally of the season, in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

He banged home a feed from behind the net by Trent Frederic midway through the second period, but the Bruins were already in a 4-1 hole at that point. Brazeau has been seeing consistent shifts on the second power-play unit, but the assignment hasn't resulted in much production. On the season, the 26-year-old winger has two points in six appearances with five hits and a minus-3 rating.