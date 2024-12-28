Justin Brazeau News: Pots goal Saturday

Brazeau scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Brazeau set the tone early with a goal at 2:29 of the first period. He's scored in two of the last three contests, which follows a stretch in which he went six games without a point. The 26-year-old has held a steady third-line role for much of the campaign, producing eight goals, 16 points, 53 shots on net, 54 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 36 appearances.