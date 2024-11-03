Justin Brazeau News: Scores again Sunday

Brazeau scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Brazeau has played in six straight games, scoring four times in that span. The 26-year-old's tally 3:23 into the contest Sunday stood as the game-winner in a low-scoring battle. He's up to five points, 15 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through 11 outings overall. Brazeau's offense is clicking, and he's earned a second-line role while many other Bruins are off to slow starts.