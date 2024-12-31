Justin Brazeau News: Scores lone goal in loss

Brazeau scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Brazeau buried a lucky bounce, but it was the only one of the Bruins' 27 shots that got past Logan Thompson. The 26-year-old Brazeau closed out 2024 on a high note with three goals over his last four games. The 26-year-old winger has nine tallies, 17 points, 55 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-5 rating through 37 appearances this season. Brazeau offers decent depth scoring and physicality from a third-line role.