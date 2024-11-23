Justin Brazeau News: Scores power-play goal

Brazeau scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Brazeau netted his fifth goal of the season Saturday when he deflected a show midway through the first period when the Bruins had the man advantage. The left winger snapped an eight-game goalless drought with this goal, and he also matched his goal tally from the previous campaign. Brazeau is up to nine points (five goals, four assists) in 20 regular-season appearances.