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Justin Brazeau News: Set to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Brazeau (upper body) is available for Monday's game against the Avalanche, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Brazeau has missed the last four matchups due to his upper-body injury, but he participated in Monday's morning skate and has officially been cleared to return to game action. Across six appearances since the Olympic break, he's recorded a goal, two assists, six hits and six blocked shots while averaging 12:56 of ice time.

Justin Brazeau
Pittsburgh Penguins
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