Justin Brazeau News: Set to return Monday
Brazeau (upper body) is available for Monday's game against the Avalanche, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Brazeau has missed the last four matchups due to his upper-body injury, but he participated in Monday's morning skate and has officially been cleared to return to game action. Across six appearances since the Olympic break, he's recorded a goal, two assists, six hits and six blocked shots while averaging 12:56 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Brazeau See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1105 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week129 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week132 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star134 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27140 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Brazeau See More