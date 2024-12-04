Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Justin Brazeau headshot

Justin Brazeau News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Brazeau scored a power-play goal on five shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Brazeau tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period. He has three power-play points over his last eight contests, though he has just four points overall in that span. The 26-year-old forward is up to six goals, 11 points (four on the power play), 42 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-3 rating through 25 outings. He's filling a middle-six role.

Justin Brazeau
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now