Justin Brazeau News: Strikes on power play

Brazeau scored a power-play goal on five shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Brazeau tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period. He has three power-play points over his last eight contests, though he has just four points overall in that span. The 26-year-old forward is up to six goals, 11 points (four on the power play), 42 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-3 rating through 25 outings. He's filling a middle-six role.