Justin Brazeau News: Struggling to score

Brazeau's goal drought reached 16 games in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Wild.

Brazeau has two assists in that span while seeing bottom-six minutes -- he's averaging 10:57 of ice time during the goal drought. The 27-year-old has been scratched for three of the Bruins' last six contests, which suggests his lack of production has been noticed. Overall, the 27-year-old has 20 points, 76 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-6 rating through 56 appearances.