Justin Brazeau News: Three helpers in Monday's rout

Brazeau picked up three assists in Monday's 8-3 rout of the Islanders.

The 28-year-old winger had a hand in two Anthony Mantha tallies late in the second period, one of which proved to be the game-winner, as well as a Rickard Rakell goal in the third. The performance snapped a seven-game point drought for Brazeau since he'd returned in mid-March from an upper-body injury, and on the season he's produced 16 goals and 33 points in 56 contests.