Justin Brazeau News: Two more helpers in win

Brazeau notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The Bruins have won five of their last seven games, and Brazeau has contributed five points in that span. The 26-year-old set up both of Morgan Geekie's tallies in this contest. Brazeau is up to six goals, seven helpers, 44 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating over 26 outings. He's made improvements from last year, and due to the Bruins' depth issues, he's played his way into a middle-six role.