Justin Carbonneau News: Four-point game in win

Carbonneau scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-3 win over Victoriaville in Game 2 on Saturday.

Carbonneau is up to five points over the first two games of the postseason. In previous years, he collected a total of 11 points across 16 playoff outings, but the Armada have their sights set on a deep run this spring. Carbonneau did his part with 51 goals and 80 points over 60 regular-season contests this season, so he should continue to be a steady source of offense.