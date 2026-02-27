Justin Carbonneau headshot

Justin Carbonneau News: Hat trick, assist in QMJHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Carbonneau scored three goals and added an assist in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-1 win over Rimouski on Friday.

Carbonneau had gone four games without a goal, earning just one assist in that span. It's his longest quiet stretch all season, but he still has eight goals and 13 points over 10 contests in February. The Blues prospect is up to 45 goals and 70 points through 51 appearances this season, ranking in a tie for first in goals in the QMJHL with Anaheim prospect Maxim Masse.

