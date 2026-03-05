Justin Carbonneau News: Reaches 50-goal mark
Carbonneau scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-3 win over Halifax on Thursday.
Carbonneau reached the 50-goal mark in the QMJHL this season. He's at 77 points, 280 shots on net and a plus-28 rating. Carbonneau has eight goals and four assists during a five-game point streak, and he's still got some time to add to his impressive scoring totals before the playoffs.
