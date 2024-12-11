Fantasy Hockey
Justin Danforth headshot

Justin Danforth Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 9:53am

Danforth missed Wednesday's practice due to a lower-body injury, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Danforth has three goals and eight points across 25 appearances in 2024-25. He might still be an option for Thursday's game against Washington, but that's not a certainty. Mathieu Olivier (lower body) is also questionable for the upcoming tilt, and if either of them can't play, then Mikael Pyyhtia will likely draw into the lineup.

Justin Danforth
Columbus Blue Jackets

