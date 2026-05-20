Justin Danforth Injury: Nearly healthy after long absence
Danforth (kneecap) was nearly healthy at the end of the Sabres' playoff run, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports Wednesday.
Danforth underwent surgery to repair a broken kneecap sustained in October. A second procedure was required to clean up loose cartilage, which explains why he didn't return after the Olympic break as initially expected. Danforth should be good to go at the start of 2026-27, and he's under contract with the Sabres, so he'll be in the mix for bottom-six minutes.
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