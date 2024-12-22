Fantasy Hockey
Justin Danforth

Justin Danforth Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Danforth (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Danforth has missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury he sustained in early December, and it appears as though he'll be sidelined through the NHL's Christmas break. It's not yet clear when he'll return to action, but Kevin Labanc will likely enter the lineup in the near future after James Malatesta was sent down Sunday.

Justin Danforth
Columbus Blue Jackets

