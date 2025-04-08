Justin Danforth News: Goal-scorer's touch in win

Danforth had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

Danforth's goal was beauty. He skated into a clearing attempt, toe-dragged Nikolas Matinpalo at the edge of the right circle and went roof-daddy glove side on Anton Forsberg from the slot. He pushed the score to 2-0. It was Danforth's first goal in eight games and his first points in six. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 56 games this season. Danforth is living the NHL dream -- he has just 178 games at age 32. But that doesn't make him a fantasy asset.