Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Danforth headshot

Justin Danforth News: Goal-scorer's touch in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Danforth had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

Danforth's goal was beauty. He skated into a clearing attempt, toe-dragged Nikolas Matinpalo at the edge of the right circle and went roof-daddy glove side on Anton Forsberg from the slot. He pushed the score to 2-0. It was Danforth's first goal in eight games and his first points in six. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 56 games this season. Danforth is living the NHL dream -- he has just 178 games at age 32. But that doesn't make him a fantasy asset.

Justin Danforth
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now