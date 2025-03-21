Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Danforth headshot

Justin Danforth News: Lights lamp Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Danforth scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Danforth's goal came early in the second period. It appeared to initially be an own goal by the Penguins, but assists were later awarded to Mathieu Olivier and Damon Severson on the tally, which doesn't happen on own goals. Danforth has three goals and two assists through 10 outings in March, which is fine production for a middle-six forward. He's up to eight goals, 17 points, 75 shots on net, 99 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 48 appearances. Earlier injuries will deny him a realistic chance at matching his career-high 26 points from 2023-24.

Justin Danforth
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now