Justin Danforth News: Lights lamp Friday

Danforth scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Danforth's goal came early in the second period. It appeared to initially be an own goal by the Penguins, but assists were later awarded to Mathieu Olivier and Damon Severson on the tally, which doesn't happen on own goals. Danforth has three goals and two assists through 10 outings in March, which is fine production for a middle-six forward. He's up to eight goals, 17 points, 75 shots on net, 99 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 48 appearances. Earlier injuries will deny him a realistic chance at matching his career-high 26 points from 2023-24.