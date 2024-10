Donforth had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Danforth wired a snap shot past Dennis Hildeby early in the first to push his team up 2-0. He's not really known for his offense -- Danforth's best season came in 2023-24 when he put in 10 goals and added 16 assists in 2023-24. Nice night for the journeyman.