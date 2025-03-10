Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Danforth headshot

Justin Danforth News: Nets goal vs. Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Danforth scored a goal in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Danforth has found the back of the net twice in the Blue Jackets' last four games, but it's worth noting that he scored with his lone shot of the game Sunday. The winger has seven goals and 15 total points this season, but he's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign. Four of his goals, and six of his points, have come across an 11-game stretch since the beginning of February.

Justin Danforth
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now