Justin Danforth News: Pots empty-netter

Danforth scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Islanders.

Danforth has multiple shots on net in four of his six appearances so far, and he's added at least one hit in every game. The 31-year-old has filled a middle-six role, and he's also seeing time on the second power-play unit. Danforth has four points, 12 shots, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating, giving him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.