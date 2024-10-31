Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Justin Danforth headshot

Justin Danforth News: Pots empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 11:25am

Danforth scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Islanders.

Danforth has multiple shots on net in four of his six appearances so far, and he's added at least one hit in every game. The 31-year-old has filled a middle-six role, and he's also seeing time on the second power-play unit. Danforth has four points, 12 shots, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating, giving him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.

Justin Danforth
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now