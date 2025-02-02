Justin Danforth News: Snags helper Sunday

Danforth produced an assist and five hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Danforth has two assists over seven contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old forward has filled a bottom-six role since his return, so a lack of offense shouldn't come as a surprise. He's managed 10 points, 57 shots on net, 70 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 32 outings overall.