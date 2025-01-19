Justin Dowling News: Healthy scratch Saturday
Dowling (illness) was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia, per James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now.
Dowling wasn't on the ice for Saturday's pregame warmups, and a flu bug was going through the room, but his absence from the lineup wasn't illness-related. He has earned two goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 22 hits in 30 NHL appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now