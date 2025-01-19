Fantasy Hockey
Justin Dowling headshot

Justin Dowling News: Healthy scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Dowling (illness) was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia, per James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now.

Dowling wasn't on the ice for Saturday's pregame warmups, and a flu bug was going through the room, but his absence from the lineup wasn't illness-related. He has earned two goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 22 hits in 30 NHL appearances this season.

Justin Dowling
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
