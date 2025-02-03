Justin Dowling News: Posts helper Sunday

Dowling registered an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Dowling ended a three-game point drought with the helper. He has five points, 20 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-1 rating over 36 appearances this season. Erik Haula (ankle) is nearing a return to the lineup, but Dowling seems likely to remain in a bottom-six role at least as long as Nico Hischier (upper body) is out.