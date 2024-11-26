Justin Dowling News: Rare contribution on offense

Dowling scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Dowling still played a team-low 9:25, but he was able to provide an extra layer of security with his empty-netter. The goal was his first since Jan. 25. The 34-year-old has picked up two points, seven shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating over 12 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.