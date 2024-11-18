Justin Dowling News: Rejoining NHL club

Dowling was recalled from AHL Utica on Monday.

Dowling was loaned to the minor-league club Sunday, but he'll rejoin New Jersey a day later. Nathan Bastian (jaw) was placed on long-term injured reserve while Curtis Lazar (knee) landed on IR on Monday, so Dowling could continue to serve in a bottom-six role for the Devils. Over nine NHL appearances this year, he's logged an assist and 11 hits while averaging 8:13 of ice time.