Justin Dowling News: Sent to AHL
Dowling was loaned to AHL Utica on Sunday.
Dowling has earned one assist, five shots on net and 11 hits through nine NHL appearances this season. He had been playing due to the extended absences of Curtis Lazar (knee) and Nathan Bastian (jaw), but New Jersey is off until Thursday versus Carolina. It wouldn't be surprising if Dowling returned to a bottom-six role against the Hurricanes.
