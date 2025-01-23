Justin Dowling News: Snags assist in win

Dowling notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Dowling had not gotten on the scoresheet in his last 16 games. The 34-year-old has filled in as a depth center at various times in 2024-25, earning four points, 20 shots on net, 23 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 32 appearances. He'll likely remain in the lineup as long as Erik Haula (ankle) is unavailable, but Dowling doesn't add enough to help in most fantasy formats.