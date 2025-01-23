Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Dowling headshot

Justin Dowling News: Snags assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Dowling notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Dowling had not gotten on the scoresheet in his last 16 games. The 34-year-old has filled in as a depth center at various times in 2024-25, earning four points, 20 shots on net, 23 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 32 appearances. He'll likely remain in the lineup as long as Erik Haula (ankle) is unavailable, but Dowling doesn't add enough to help in most fantasy formats.

Justin Dowling
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now