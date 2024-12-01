Justin Dowling News: Tallies in Saturday's loss

Dowling scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

Dowling has two goals over his last four games while playing limited minutes on the fourth line. He's topped 10 minutes of ice time in just three of his 15 appearances this season. The 34-year-old center has three points, 12 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating. His playing time is too low to be a real threat to make an impact in fantasy.