Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 9:33am

Faulk will be a game-time decision against the Senators on Friday with an undisclosed injury.

Faulk was unable to participate in Friday's game-day skate and will need to be further evaluated ahead of puck drop. While the blueliner is coming off a three-point performance versus Chicago on Dec. 31, that outing followed a 34-game goal drought during which he managed just seven helpers. If Faulk can't play Friday, Ryan Suter figures to step into the lineup in his stead.

Justin Faulk
St. Louis Blues
