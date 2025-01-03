Justin Faulk Injury: Game-time call Friday
Faulk will be a game-time decision against the Senators on Friday with an undisclosed injury.
Faulk was unable to participate in Friday's game-day skate and will need to be further evaluated ahead of puck drop. While the blueliner is coming off a three-point performance versus Chicago on Dec. 31, that outing followed a 34-game goal drought during which he managed just seven helpers. If Faulk can't play Friday, Ryan Suter figures to step into the lineup in his stead.
