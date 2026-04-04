Justin Faulk Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Faulk (lower body) is trending toward being be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Faulk didn't participate in Friday's practice after getting injured in Thursday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia. The Red Wings recalled Axel Sandin-Pellikka from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis due to the uncertainty of Faulk's availability.