Justin Faulk Injury: Game-time call Saturday
Faulk (lower body) is trending toward being be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Faulk didn't participate in Friday's practice after getting injured in Thursday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia. The Red Wings recalled Axel Sandin-Pellikka from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis due to the uncertainty of Faulk's availability.
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