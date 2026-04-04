Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 7:05am

Faulk (lower body) is trending toward being be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Faulk didn't participate in Friday's practice after getting injured in Thursday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia. The Red Wings recalled Axel Sandin-Pellikka from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis due to the uncertainty of Faulk's availability.

Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings
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