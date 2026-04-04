Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Faulk (lower body) won't play against the Rangers on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Faulk will miss at least one game after getting injured in Thursday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia. Since being acquired from St. Louis on March 6, he has registered one goal, two assists, 15 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 17 hits in 12 appearances with the Red Wings. Axel Sandin-Pellikka will replace Faulk in Saturday's lineup versus the Rangers.

Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings
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