Justin Faulk Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Faulk (upper body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Jets, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Per the team, the defenseman is out with an upper-body injury. Faulk logged 25:35 of ice time in Saturday's game versus the Flyers and didn't have any obvious injury in that contest. Scott Perunovich is projected to take Faulk's place in the lineup Tuesday and should also absorb some power-play time.