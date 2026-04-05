Justin Faulk Injury: Out again Sunday
Faulk (lower body) isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Wild, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Faulk left Thursday's game against the Flyers with an injury and now will be held out for both ends of the weekend back-to-back for the Red Wings. It will be just the third game that the 34-year-old has missed this season. He has had a quiet tenure with his new team since his acquisition from the Blues, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 games.
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