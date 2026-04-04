Justin Faulk Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Faulk (lower body) is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Wild, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Faulk sat out Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers, and it's unclear if he will rejoin the lineup for Sunday's matchup. The 34-year-old blueliner sustained his lower-body injury in Thursday's game in Philadelphia. Overall, Faulk has 12 goals, 35 points, 131 shots on net, 66 hits and 125 blocked shots across 73 games between St. Louis and Detroit this season.