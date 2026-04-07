Justin Faulk Injury: Status in question Tuesday
Faulk (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Faulk has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury. If the right-shot blueliner is unable to play Tuesday, Axel Sandin-Pellikka will most likely remain in the lineup, as he's helped cover for the absence of Faulk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Faulk See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 34 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 16 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 308 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Faulk See More