Justin Faulk Injury: Status in question Tuesday

Faulk (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Faulk has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury. If the right-shot blueliner is unable to play Tuesday, Axel Sandin-Pellikka will most likely remain in the lineup, as he's helped cover for the absence of Faulk.