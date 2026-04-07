Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk Injury: Status in question Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Faulk (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Faulk has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury. If the right-shot blueliner is unable to play Tuesday, Axel Sandin-Pellikka will most likely remain in the lineup, as he's helped cover for the absence of Faulk.

Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings
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