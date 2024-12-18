Justin Faulk News: Adds helper in loss
Faulk notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.
Faulk has two helpers over six outings since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him two games. He remains in a prominent role, with top-four minutes and power-play time, and it doesn't look like the Blues' trade for Cam Fowler will hurt Faulk's usage. Still, Faulk has struggled a bit this year with nine points, 53 shots on net, 38 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 31 appearances, and the change in head coaches from Drew Bannister to Jim Montgomery hasn't had much of an effect on Faulk's production.
