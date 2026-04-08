Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk News: Deposits two goals in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Faulk scored two goals and fired six shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus.

Faulk made an immediate impact upon his return in Tuesday's contest, as he scored twice to break multiple ties across the second and third period. With his big night offensively, the 34-year-old blueliner is up to 14 goals, 37 points, 137 shots on net, 66 hits and 126 blocked shots across 74 games this season. Faulk's pair of goals helped him achieve his second multi-point game since being acquired by the Red Wings at the trade deadline. He should remain heavily involved while Detroit makes a playoff push down the stretch, giving him solid fantasy value in most league formats for the rest of the season.

Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings
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