Justin Faulk News: Dishes two assists Saturday

Faulk notched two assists, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

One of Faulk's helpers came on the power play. The 33-year-old defenseman ended the regular season on a 10-game skid, so this was a good performance to get him on track at the start of the playoffs. Despite that slump, he finished the regular season with 32 points (12 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 82 hits and a minus-9 rating over 78 appearances. Faulk will play a top-four role and should also continue to see time on the second power-play unit during the postseason.