Justin Faulk News: Ends lengthy slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Faulk produced an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Faulk snapped a 15-game point drought with this assist. The 32-year-old defenseman now has six points, 46 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 31 hits and a minus-6 rating over 24 appearances. The good news is that he remains firmly in a top-four role, so he should have plenty of chances to get his season back on track now that the slump is over.

