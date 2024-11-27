Justin Faulk News: Ends lengthy slump
Faulk produced an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Faulk snapped a 15-game point drought with this assist. The 32-year-old defenseman now has six points, 46 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 31 hits and a minus-6 rating over 24 appearances. The good news is that he remains firmly in a top-four role, so he should have plenty of chances to get his season back on track now that the slump is over.
