Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk News: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Faulk is slated to play in New Jersey on Sunday. Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Faulk was dealt from St. Louis to Detroit on Friday and will meet the Red Wings in New Jersey. He had 11 goals, 21 assists, 102 blocked shots and 49 hits across 61 appearances with St. Louis, prior to the trade.

Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
