Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk News: Gathers two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Faulk logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Faulk has been distributing apples well lately, earning 10 assists over his last nine outings. The 33-year-old defenseman is having a strong year overall with 32 points -- matching his total from last season -- in 58 appearances. He's added 44 hits, 99 blocked shots, 112 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating in a top-four role.

Justin Faulk
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Faulk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Faulk See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
27 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
33 days ago