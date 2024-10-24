Justin Faulk News: Generates assist

Faulk notched an assist, five blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Faulk snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on Dylan Holloway's empty-net tally. The 32-year-old Faulk had four points over his first three games of the year before turning cold. He's still seeing massive minutes in all situations, including on the first power-play unit, though the continued success of Philip Broberg could impact Faulk down the line. Faulk is at five points, seven shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through eight appearances.