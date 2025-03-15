Justin Faulk News: Generates helper Saturday

Faulk recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Faulk has three helpers over his last four games and six assists across his last 10 outings. The 32-year-old defenseman is taking on heavier defensive minutes in the absence of Colton Parayko (knee), but that extra ice time could also help Faulk put up more points. For the season, he's at 25 points, 104 shots on net, 74 hits, 89 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 63 contests. His all-around production has value in fantasy even though he's nowhere near his 50-point campaign from 2022-23.