Justin Faulk News: Lends helper in loss

Faulk registered an even-strength assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Faulk logged the secondary helper on Robert Thomas' 12th goal of the campaign in the third period. The 32-year-old Faulk has chipped in five assists through eight games in January, but he's been held without a marker since Dec. 31. It'll be worth monitoring how head coach Jim Montgomery deploys his power-play units going forward -- Faulk and Cam Fowler are both capable of quarterbacking the top group, but NHL clubs typically don't utilize two blueliners with the man advantage. For the season, Faulk is up to two goals, 18 points, 16 PIM, 74 shots on net and a minus-11 rating while averaging 22:49 of ice time through 45 appearances.